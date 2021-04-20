Cms Energy Corp (CMS): Price Up $0.87 (1.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.27 (0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CMS

At the time of this writing, CMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CMS has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CMS’s price is up $0.87 (1.36%) from the day prior. CMS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cms Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CMS News Traders

Investors and traders in CMS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Consumers Energy Leads Michigan’s Electric Vehicle Transformation, Plans 200 Fast Charging Stations by 2024

Consumers Energy is celebrating Earth Week by announcing it has now built the backbone for the still-growing fast charging network for electric vehicles across Michigan. Charging stations that allow emissions-free EVs to power up quickly are in place in 24 locations reaching 250 miles north to south.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

