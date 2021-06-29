CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): Price Now Near $16.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNHI
Currently, CNHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. CNHI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Machinery stocks, CNHI ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
CNHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, CNHI’s price is up $0.15 (0.91%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 50 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. CNH Industrial NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
Investors and traders in CNHI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day: CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit London, June 28, 2021 CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today the following changes to the leadership of its global Firefighting Business Unit, regrouped under the Magirus brand. Effective as of July 1, 2021, Thomas Hilse will assume responsibility for the Firefighting Business Unit and become CEO of Magirus. He succeeds Marc Diening, who has held a 5-year tenure at Magirus and is now stepping down to pursue other interests. Established in 1864 and headquartered in Ulm, Germa
CNHI: Daily RSI Analysis
