CNH Partners LLC Boosts Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKIC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKIC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

In related news, major shareholder Akicv Llc acquired 5,500,000 shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

