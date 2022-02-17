CNH Partners LLC Invests $762,000 in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $509,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $881,000.
OXUSU stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.94.
