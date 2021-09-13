CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO): Price Now Near $23.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNO

Currently, CNO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CNO has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNO ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

CNO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNO’s price is up $0.62 (2.66%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CNO has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CNO Financial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CNO: Daily RSI Analysis CNO’s RSI now stands at 81.3953.

CNO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

