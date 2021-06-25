CNX Resources Corp (CNX): Price Now Near $14.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNX

At the moment, CNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.82%) from the hour prior. CNX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CNX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CNX ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

CNX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNX’s price is up $0.45 (3.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CNX has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CNX Resources Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.