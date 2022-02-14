Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).