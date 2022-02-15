Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 235,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

