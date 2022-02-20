Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Body

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.29) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.10).

Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.84) on Friday. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.08). The company has a market cap of £902.05 million and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.51.

In other Coats Group news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,604.87). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 76,528 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.20 ($67,311.50). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 416,528 shares of company stock valued at $27,474,320.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

