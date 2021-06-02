Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv (KOF): Price Now Near $50.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KOF

Currently, KOF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KOF ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Candy & Soda stocks.

KOF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, KOF’s price is up $0.29 (0.58%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as KOF has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.