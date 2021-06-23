Coca Cola Femsa Sab De Cv (KOF): Price Now Near $51.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for KOF

At the moment, KOF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

KOF ranks 6th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Candy & Soda stocks.

KOF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, KOF’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.33%) from the day prior. KOF has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows KOF’s price action over the past 90 days.