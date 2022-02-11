Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.50).

CCH opened at GBX 2,531 ($34.23) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,226 ($30.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,549.91. The firm has a market cap of £9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($36.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,291.14). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 470 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,911.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Articles