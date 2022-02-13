Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

