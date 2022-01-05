Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.56.

KO opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

