Codex Capital L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.5% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,415. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.56. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,034,487 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

