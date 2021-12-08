Coeur Mining Inc (CDE): Price Now Near $5.58; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CDE
Currently, CDE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (1.27%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CDE ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.
CDE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, CDE’s price is up $0.07 (1.27%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CDE has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Coeur Mining Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
CDE: Daily RSI Analysis
