Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Coffee has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Coffee as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

