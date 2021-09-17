Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI): Price Up $0.7 (0.98)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CCOI

Currently, CCOI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CCOI has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CCOI ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

CCOI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CCOI’s price is up $0.7 (0.98%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CCOI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CCOI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CCOI: Daily RSI Analysis For CCOI, its RSI is now at 41.4545.

CCOI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

