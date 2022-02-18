Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Body

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

