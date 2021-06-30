Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH): Price Now Near $68.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CTSH

At the moment, CTSH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTSH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CTSH ranks 275th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CTSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CTSH’s price is down $-1.53 (-2.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CTSH’s price action over the past 90 days.