Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?

