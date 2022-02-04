Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

