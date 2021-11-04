Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Price Now Near $99.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNS

At the moment, CNS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.1 (1.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CNS ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CNS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CNS’s price is up $0.73 (0.74%) from the day prior. CNS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CNS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CNS: Daily RSI Analysis For CNS, its RSI is now at 90.0524.

CNS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

