Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Price Now Near $94.57; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CNS

At the time of this writing, CNS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.3 (1.39%) from the hour prior. CNS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, CNS ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CNS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNS’s price is up $0.58 (0.62%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CNS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CNS: Daily RSI Analysis CNS’s RSI now stands at 12.9464.

CNS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

