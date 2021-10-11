Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Price Up $0.25 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.5 (0.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CNS

At the moment, CNS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, CNS ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CNS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CNS’s price is up $0.25 (0.29%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CNS has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CNS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cohen & Steers Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CNS: Daily RSI Analysis CNS’s RSI now stands at 84.9462.

CNS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

