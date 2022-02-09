Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $867,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 141.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,259,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

