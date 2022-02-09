Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 405,970 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405,970 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 457,733 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 47.3% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 580,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

