Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.76 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

