Coherent Inc (COHR): Price Now Near $254.99; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, COHR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.88 (1.14%) from the hour prior. COHR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, COHR ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the moment, COHR’s price is up $1.52 (0.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as COHR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Coherent Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< COHR: Daily RSI Analysis COHR’s RSI now stands at 100.

COHR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

