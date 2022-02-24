Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Colfax stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38. Colfax has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Colfax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Colfax by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Colfax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

