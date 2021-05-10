Colgate Palmolive Co (CL): Price Up $1.29 (1.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.27 (0.32)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CL

Currently, CL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.32%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CL has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, CL ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CL’s price is up $1.29 (1.58%) from the day prior. CL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Colgate Palmolive Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

