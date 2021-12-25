Colin A. Toney Sells 2,807 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

