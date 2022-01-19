Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI): Price Now Near $139.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIGI

At the time of this writing, CIGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.93 (0.67%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Real Estate stocks, CIGI ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CIGI’s price is up $0.56 (0.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CIGI has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Colliers International Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIGI: Daily RSI Analysis CIGI’s RSI now stands at 26.2431.

CIGI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CIGI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CIGI may find value in this recent story:

