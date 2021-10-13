Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI): Price Up $1.37 (1.01)% Over Past Day, Up $2.1 (1.55)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIGI

Currently, CIGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.1 (1.55%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Real Estate stocks, CIGI ranks 4th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CIGI’s price is up $1.37 (1.01%) from the day prior. CIGI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CIGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CIGI: Daily RSI Analysis For CIGI, its RSI is now at 91.7969.

CIGI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market