Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.47 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

