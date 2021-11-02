Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP): Price Now Near $19.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CXP

Currently, CXP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CXP has seen 2 straight down hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on CXP; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CXP ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CXP’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.26%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Columbia Property Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CXP: Daily RSI Analysis CXP’s RSI now stands at 44.4444.

CXP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CXP News Traders

Investors and traders in CXP may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, DSPG, HRC, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

