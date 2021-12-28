Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $116.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: Dividend Achievers