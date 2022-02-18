Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

