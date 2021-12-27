Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX): Price Down $-0.46 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.46 (-0.47)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FIX

Currently, FIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.46 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on FIX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, FIX ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FIX’s price is down $-0.46 (-0.47%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on FIX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Comfort Systems Usa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FIX: Daily RSI Analysis FIX’s RSI now stands at 81.5261.

FIX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

