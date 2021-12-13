Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX): Price Down $-0.94 (-0.97)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.94 (-0.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FIX

At the time of this writing, FIX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.97%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, FIX ranks 36th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FIX’s price is down $-0.94 (-0.97%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FIX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< FIX: Daily RSI Analysis FIX’s RSI now stands at 10.6814.

FIX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error