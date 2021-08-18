Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX): Price Now Near $75.64; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FIX

At the time of this writing, FIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.81 (1.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, FIX ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FIX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FIX’s price is up $0.71 (0.95%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Comfort Systems Usa Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FIX: Daily RSI Analysis FIX’s RSI now stands at 36.4706.

FIX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

