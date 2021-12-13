COMMERCIAL METALS Co (CMC): Price Now Near $32.57; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CMC

Currently, CMC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. CMC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Steel Works Etc stocks, CMC ranks 26th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CMC’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.97%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CMC has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. COMMERCIAL METALS Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CMC: Daily RSI Analysis CMC’s RSI now stands at 4.878.

CMC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error