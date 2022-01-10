Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lear by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

LEA stock opened at $187.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

