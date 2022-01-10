Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 723,480 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 169.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 93,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEPT opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB).