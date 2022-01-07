Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).