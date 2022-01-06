Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,958,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

