Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $698,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 375,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.57 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.96 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

