Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

