Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,442 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 635,858 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 139,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).