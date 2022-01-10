Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 413 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

